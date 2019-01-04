Father recalls landslide that killed family

SAGÑAY, Camarines Sur – A father recalled the pain of losing his family in a landslide triggered by tropical depression “Usman” here on New Year’s Eve.

Jose Erno, 48, a resident of Patitinan, has accepted the fate that befell his wife and eight of nine children.

Erno recalled that fateful day.

He said that he decided to go home to celebrate the New Year with his family after working as a construction worker in Legazpi City.

Erno stopped by a shopping mall to buy gifts for his children and food for “media noche” before going home.

However, heavy rains spawned by Usman prevented Erno from going home on time. He was stranded and stayed until the rains have stopped in Tiwi, Albay as a result.

“Galing po ako ng Legazpi at pauwi na sana. Kaso po na-strand ako sa Tiwi, kaya naka-uwi ako kinabukasan na,” he narrated.

Erno managed to get a ride home but was upset that he failed to arrive in time for the New Year. However, his feeling changed when he saw his home buried in a landslide.

He rushed to check his family and was greeted by the lifeless body of his two children.

“Isa lang na anak ko ang nakaligtas. Yung dalawa, nakuha na, patay na sila. ‘Yung asawa ko at ibang anak, hanggang ngayon nawawala pa,” he narrated.

“Nakakalungkot, masakit kasi di ko man lang sila naabutan na buhay. Bakit sa Bagong Taon pa? Diyos na lang nagpapalakas ng loob ko, sana makaya ko pa,” Erno said.

Erno has only one wish after the tragedy.

“Sana makuha na ang asawa at mga anak ko. Hiling ko lang sa ating pamahalaan, sana matulungan ako na mabigyan ng maayos na libing ang aking mga anak kasi isa lang akong construction worker,” he said. (Ruel Saldico and Nino Luces)

