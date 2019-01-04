No redemption for ASG – Duterte

President Duterte has crafted an “evil plan” for the enemies of the State, saying they do not monopolize evil in the country.

The President said he has authorized the deployment of more government troops to Sulu to deal with the Abu Sayyaf Group, which he claimed was beyond redemption.

“I ordered the deployment of one division there. I hope it would temper there cruelty and ruthlessness kasi mukhang ayaw ko rin na ganunin mo lang rin ako. I mean you should not,” Duterte said during the birth anniversary celebration of former political adviser Francis Tolentino in Tagaytay City yesterday.

“That is really the fault of all bad people, that they think that they monopolize evil in this country. So may I just would like also to share with you na marami tayo. I also have an evil plan for my enemies,” he said.

He mentioned that there was “no redemption” for the Abu Sayyaf militants who only know how to kill and destroy.

“They just know how to kill and die and you have to match their talent for that,” Duterte said, citing he spent P1 billion for the purchase of new guns for policemen and soldiers.

He also described the Islamic State as the new ruthless enemy of humanity.

“I’ve been observing how the ruthlessness of the new enemy of humanity, itong mga ISIS. And they just go about decapitating soldiers, mga bata, seven-years-old o eight-years-old,” he said.

Duterte, however, acknowledged that his values and religion were preventing him from carrying such evil scheme against government enemies.

He insisted that he still believes in God. “I never said I do not believe in God. What I said was your God is stupid but my God has a lot of common sense,” he said.

Duterte issued the remarks following the New Year’s Eve bombing in Cotabato City that left two people dead and dozens others injured. Authorities were reportedly looking at an Islamic State-inspired group as the culprits of the explosion.

The incident occurred despite the extension of martial law in Mindanao, which was first declared by Duterte in May 2017 after the terror siege in Marawi City. (Genalyn Kabiling)

