SC Justice Tijam retires

The Supreme Court is set to hold this morning a retirement ceremony for Associate Justice Noel Gimenez Tijam who retires mandatorily tomorrow, his 70th birth anniversary.

Chief Justice Lucas P. Bersamin will lead the Judiciary in honoring Tijam who was appointed to the SC on March 8, 2017 by President Duterte.

The Judicial and Bar Council has submitted to the President 10 nominees to Tijam’s post.

Nominated were SC Court Administrator and spokesperson Jose Midas P. Marquez, Court of Appeals Associate

Justices Manuel M. Barrios, Japar B. Dimaampao, Amy C. Lazaro Javier, Ramon A. Cruz, Ramon R. Garcia, Mario V. Lopez, and Apolinario D. Bruselas Jr.; Sandiganbayan Presiding Justice Amparo Cabotaje Tang, and former Ateneo de Manila University law dean Cesar L. Villanueva.

Under the Constitution, the President has 90 days from Jan. 5 to appoint Tijam’s replacement from the list submitted by the JBC – the constitutional office that accepts, screens, and nominates appointments in the Judiciary.

Whoever is appointed as Tijam’s replacement would be the President’s 10th appointee to the SC. (Rey Panaligan)

