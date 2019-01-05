‘Bulaga’ host addresses bullies

1 SHARES Share Tweet

JUST A THOUGHT: Do not let problems consume your life. Be consumed by happiness. – Unknown

* * *

TONGUE-TWISTERS: After Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray, what’s to stop any young lady out there with a tongue-twister of a name to take on a public career in show business?

Maureen Wroblewitz, the first Filipina to win “Asia’s Next Top Model (ASNTM), fits the bill perfectly.

Following her success in the modelling world, Maureen sashays her way into local TV as the newest host on “Eat Bulaga.”

The half-Filipina, half-German beauty made her debut in the program’s hit segment “Barangay Jokers.”

Since then, the 20-year-old has been spotted in different portions of the show.

* * *

‘EAT BULAGA’ A DREAM: Maureen said she decided to join “Eat Bulaga” on account of her 82-year-old maternal grandmother, Iluminada Pojas.

It was her dream to see her as one of the hosts on the country’s longest-running noontime variety show.

“My grandmother religiously watches the show.’’

Jeny Ferre, SVP for Creatives and Operations of “Eat Bulaga,” said that management is impressed by Maureen’s determination and fighting spirit.

“Eat Bulaga,” Ferre says, likes to give opportunities to young people who dare to dream, just like Maureen.

“She’s a natural and has so much potential. When you talk to her, she has that charm and you’ll really feel that she’s here to prove something of herself.’’

* * *

ABOUT BULLIES: Maureen has been criticized for her lack of skills in Filipino.

“I’d rather focus on the positive rather than the negative.’’

If you decide to be in the public eye, not everyone is going to like you.”

Bullying during the model search, Maureen said, motivated her to perform better.

Asked for advice to people who are having a hard time fitting in, Maureen, who lost her mother at 11, said one must surround herself with people who are dear to you.

‘’Focus on the good things, especially those that will uplift your spirit.’’

Related

comments