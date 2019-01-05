Hitman details role in Batocabe slay

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Henry Yuson is a former New People’s Army rebel who eventually became a member of the Citizen Armed Forces Geographical Unit, an auxiliary force of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, after he was arrested by the Philippine Army.

According to Yuson, life was hard for him and his family especially since he has a child who still needs milk. This was the norm until he received a call from his former “team leader” about an offer too hard to pass.

Yuson is a self-confessed hitman who admitted to killing Ako Bicol partylist Rep. Rodel Batocabe and SPO2 Orlando Diaz, his security escort, during a gift-giving activity in Daraga, Albay on Dec. 22 in exchange for a hefty sum.

He surrendered to the Philippine Army in Sorsogon last Jan. 3 and was later served with a warrant of arrest issued by Ignacio Barcillano Jr., presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court Branch 13 in Ligao City, Albay on Oct. 20, 2015 for rape.

In a press conference in Camarines Sur Friday afternoon, Philippine National Police chief, Director General Oscar Albayalde, presented Yuson before the media and he detailed his participation in the assassination.

Yuson narrated that he was working as part of the “private security group” of Daraga, Albay Mayor Carlwyn Baldo, the primary suspect in the incident, for a good five months when he was informed about the hit job.

“Bago lang ako siguro mga limang buwan pa lang ako dahil galing akong Visayas doon ako nagtatrabaho,” he said.

“Si ‘Tuping’ sundalo dati ‘yan. Iyan ang team leader ko, sundalo rin ako. Noong nawala na ako ng trabaho sa Visayas, ‘yun umuwi ako dito. Tinawagan niya ako, sabi niya ipapasok ako doon kay Mayor na security. Dahil ‘yung anak ko, walang wala ako, may ginagatasan pa, sumama ako doon sa kanila,” he added.

Tuping, as referred to by Yuson, is Christopher Naval, a trusted security aide of Baldo. He is a discharged Army serviceman who served in the Military Intelligence Battalion of the 9th Infantry Division, Philippine Army stationed in Bicol region, the PNP said.

Yuson said Baldo, Naval, and a certain Danilo Muella, alias “Manoy Dan,” reportedly a former Technical Sergeant in the 97th Military Intelligence Company of the 9th Infantry Division, Philippine Army, planned the hit job.

“Silang tatlo po ang nag-uusap palagi na ipapatay si Congressman Rodel Batocabe. Ang gusto ni Mayor Baldo, siya ang permanenteng makaupo sa Daraga kasi may pangako man siya sa amin na ang ano namin, tuluy-tuloy ang kabuhayan namin. Nagsahod kami sa kanya,” Yuson said.

Yuson said he had no idea that that when he agreed to be part of Baldo’s security team, it would come to a point where he had to kill somebody for money.

“Sumama ako doon, hindi ko alam na ganoon pala ang balak nilang tatlo na may ipapapatay,” he stated.

According to the PNP, Yuson, Naval, Muella, and the three other members of the kill team – Rolando Arimado, back-up gunman; and Emmanuel Rosello and Jaywin Babor, drivers of the get-away motorcyles – were all employed as “confidential staff” of Baldo. They were allegedly receiving a P7,000 monthly compensation from the Office of the Mayor using fictitious names.

Baldo has asserted his innocence and said he is being used as a “convenient scapegoat” while the true suspects remain “free and blameless.”

“I assert my innocence. Let us not forget that while I am being used as a convenient scapegoat, those who are truly responsible for the crime remain free and blameless,” he said.

“I did not order the deaths of anyone. I did not kill Cong. Batocabe and SPO2 Diaz,” he added.

The PNP said the plan to kill Batocabe was hatched sometime in August 2018 when he first announced in public his plan to run as the mayor of Daraga.

Aside from Baldo, the six-man kill team organized by Naval was composed of former military and paramilitary personnel and ex-NPA rebels, the PNP added.

Yuson said Baldo was “really decided” to eliminate Batocabe because he wants to remain in power “permanently.”

Baldo allegedly promised to give the kill team P5 million when the job was finished but Yuson said he was fooled by Naval.

“Ang masasabi ko lang kaya nagsorry man po ako sa pamilya ng Batocabe. Ako ay napag-utusan lang po ni Mayor Baldo na patayin siya, na binayaran po ako pero wala po akong nakuha kahit piso dahil hinudas din po ako ng kasama kong si Tuping. ‘Yun po ang grabeng pagsisisi ko na nagawa ko sa pamilya nila – na tinraydor po ako,” Yuson said.

Baldo was placed under police custody by the Albay Provincial Police Office but plans to transfer him to PNP national headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City for maximum security have been raised.

Excluding Baldo, all members of the six-man kill team have been arrested by surrendered to authorities as of Saturday. (Martin Sadongdong)

Related

comments