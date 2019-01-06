Body in garbage bag found in Caloocan

AN unidentified man was found dead inside a garbage bag on P. Dela Cruz Street in Barangay 166, Kaybiga, Caloocan City, Saturday morning.

Police said the victim was clad in a red shirt and black pants. His hands were tied with packaging tape while a wire was looped around his neck.

According to a police report, a concerned citizen sought police assistance after seeing the body stuffed in a garbage bag.

Police Inspector Joe Mar Ronquillo, Caloocan Police Station Investigation Unit chief, said the slain man has yet to be identified, making it difficult for the police to proceed with the investigation.

The body was brought to Jara Funeral Homes for autopsy. (Minka Tiangco)

