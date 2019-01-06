Village secretary shot dead in Pasay

A barangay secretary was shot dead Saturday afternoon by two motorcycle-riding men in front of a village hall in Pasay City.

Police identified the victim as Jackielyn Antonio, 28, secretary of Barangay 124, Zone 14, Pasay City.

Police said the suspects were on board a black Honda Wave motorcycle with no plate number.

The victim was standing beside the village hall of Barangay 124 on 16th De Agosto Street, at around 5:10 p.m. when of the suspects appeared and repeatedly shot him, according to Pasay City Police chief Senior Supt. Noel Flores.

The gunman immediately boarded the waiting motorcycle driven by his cohort and sped away towards Aurora St., Pasay City.

The victim was rushed by her relatives to Pasay City General Hospital but was declared dead on arrival 6:02 p.m.

Her relatives said that they see no reason as to why Antonio was killed. They added that she had no known enemies.

The victim was on her second term as village secretary. (Dhel Nazario)

