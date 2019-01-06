Woman arrested for trying to kidnap 3-year-old boy in Manila

A WOMAN who went viral on social media last year for kidnapping a minor was finally arrested by police after she attempted to kidnap a three-year-old boy in Manila on Saturday.

Police said Charito Fernandez, 45, a resident of Barangay Bonifacio, San Carlos City, Pangasinan., was nabbed after she snatched the victim inside the latter’s house on Dagonoy Street in San Andres Bukid, Manila, at around 7:30 p.m..

Manila Police District District chief Vicente Danao Jr. said the suspect is the same person who went viral on social media in March 2018 for alleged kidnapping of a minor.

Alicozaman Capal, 52, victim’s father, said that he was on the second floor of their house when he heard the loud cry of his son.

Upon looking through the window, he saw the suspect holding his son’s right arm and dragging him in front of a convenience store on Dagonoy Street in San Andres Bukid.

The father went down and chased the suspect to recover his son. The suspect tried to enter the residence of the victim’s neighbor to hide.

Upon seeing the incident, Kagawad Asgar Datumanong immediately sought police assistance.

Elements of Sta. Ana Police Station responded and apprehended the suspect.

Fernandez admitted that every time she takes a child into a van, she gets paid P20,000, Danao said.

Danao said that they are still checking if Fernandez is a member of a syndicate.

The suspect was turned over to the Station Investigation Section for investigation. (Erma Edera)

