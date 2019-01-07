Arellano eyes semis

Games Today (The Arena, San Juan City)

8:30 a.m. – Arellano vs EAC (J)

10 a.m. – Arellano vs EAC (M)

12 noon – Arellano vs EAC (W)

2 p.m. – Perpetual vs Mapua (W)

3:30 p.m. – Perpetual vs Mapua (M)

5 p.m. – Perpetual vs Mapua (J)

Defending champion Arellano guns for the first semifinal berth today when it battles Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) in NCAA women’s volleyball at The Arena in San Juan City.



Match is at 12 noon with the Lady Chiefs also seeking their seventh straight win to preserve their unbeaten record.

Arellano is tipped to win the matchup on paper but coach Obet Javier is wary of a hungry EAC side, which has yet to win a match after seven tries.

Offense will be Arellano’s main weapon after leading the spiking department with Necole Ebuen, Regine Arocha and Princess Bello spearheading their attack.

Carla Donata is also set to banner the Lady Chiefs’ net defense after running second in the Best Blocker race.

EAC, meanwhile, is still not losing hope of clinching its first victory with Jaylene Lumbo spearheading the squad.

In the other pairing, University of Perpetual Help and Mapua aim to bolster their semis bids when they clash at 2 p.m.

The Lady Altas are currently in the middle standing with a 3-2 card while the Lady Cardinals are near the bottom with 1-5. (Kristel Satumbaga)

