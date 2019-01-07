Army sarge killed in Camarines Sur shooting

CAMP OLA, Albay – An Army sergeant was killed while a barangay captain and a barangay tanod or watchman were wounded when unidentified armed men shot them while having a drinking session at the wake of a relative in Sitio Rakitan, Barangay dela Fe, Buhi, Camarines Sur, Sunday.

Chief Insp. Malu Calubaquib, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office 5, identified the slain soldier as Sgt. Benito Bien, 45, assigned to Bicalen, Presentacion, and a resident of Sitio Pito, Barangay Sagrada, Buhi.

Wounded were barangay captain Tonyben Tabalde and tanod Mario Ibanita.

Initial investigation showed that around 9 p.m., the victims were having a drinking spree at the wake of one Christian Ramizares when the suspects appeared and shot Bien in the head several times. He died on the spot.

Tabalde and Ibanita sustained bullet wounds and were rushed to Doña Maria Josefa Foundation Hospital in Iriga City.

The suspects immediately fled after the incident.

Police have yet to establish the identities of the suspects and the motive behind the shooting. (Niño N. Luces)

