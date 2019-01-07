Broner, Pacquiao’s foe, also fighting 2 sexual charges

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Nick Giongco

While getting ready to fight Manny Pacquiao on Jan. 19 in Las Vegas, Adrien Broner is also preparing to ward off two fights outside the ring.

TMZ reported over the weekend that Broner has two scheduled courtroom dates on Jan. 7 (Jan. 8 in Manila) in two separate US states for allegations of sexual misconduct.

Last February in Atlanta, Broner, a four-division world champion, was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman in a mall, saying the 29-year-old Ohio-bred puncher groped her.

Four months later, Broner was back in the news again for a similar offense this time at a Cleveland nightspot.

Since Broner can’t attend to the two dates, he will be sending a lawyer to represent him in Cleveland and might end up appearing in Atlanta.

Broner has been training in West Palm Beach in Florida the last few weeks.

Four days after the Pacquiao fight, Broner has a court hearing again in Florida for failing to show up in court based on a traffic violation charge.

As Broner faces legal woes, it doesn’t look as if the fight will be postponed or scrapped as his cases are still being heard in court.

Meanwhile, all is quiet on the Pacquiao front in Los Angeles as the 40-year-old World Boxing Association welterweight king begins the tapering off phase of his eight-week buildup.

Related

comments