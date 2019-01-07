Lakas drops Baldo as Daraga bet

1 SHARES Share Tweet

After he was tagged as the alleged mastermind in the killings of Ako-Bicol party-list Rep. Rodel Batocabe and his security aide SPO2 Orlando Diaz, Daraga, Albay Mayor Carlwyn Baldo is no longer the official candidate of the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats for mayor of Daraga in the midterm elections in May.

In a letter to the Commission on Elections dated Jan. 3, 2019, the Lakas-CMD, the major political party allied with the Duterte administration, disclosed that it has withdrawn its Certificate of Nomination and Acceptance and support for Baldo.

“Please be informed that Lakas-CMD is revoking the CONA issued to Mr. Baldo. Hence, Mayor Baldo is no longer the official candidate of Lakas-CMD for the position of Mayor of Daraga,” Lakas-CMD Executive Director Atty. Bautista “Butch” Corpin Jr. said in his letter to Comelec Law Department Director Maria Norina T. Casingal.

“Regretfully, Mayor Baldo has been nominated as the official candidate of Lakas-CMD for mayor of Daraga, Albay. After deliberations, Lakas-CMD has decided to revoke the nomination of Mayor Baldo as the official candidate of the party,” the Lakas-CMD said.

It said copies of Corpin’s letter revoking Baldo’s nomination have been sent to the Provincial Election Supervisor and Municipal Election Officer of Albay and Daraga, respectively.

The party said it is also committed to ensure honest, clean, accurate, meaningful, and peaceful May 13, elections amid the expected intense rivalries of candidates.

It considered the right of Filipinos to choose their own leaders as the bedrock of democracy.

“Thus, Lakas-CMD strongly condemns the killings of Ako-Bicol party-list Rep. Rodel Batocabe and his security aide.

Violence in any form and for whatever reason has no place in our democratic institutions,” the Lakas-CMD said. (Charissa L. Atienza)

Related

comments