Power of Women: Asiad gold winners favored for PSA’s top award

IT’S the season once more when the best of Philippine sports will be honored as the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) is set to recognize the top achievers of 2018 during its Annual Awards Night next month.

The traditional gala will be held on February 26 at the Manila Hotel, with the handing out of the Athlete of the Year award serving as the highlight of the affair.

The PSA Board led by president Dodo Catacutan of SPIN.ph already deliberated on several nominees for the group’s top honor and other various awards to be given out on this night of remembering and celebration.

The four gold medal winners in the Indonesia Asian Games emerged as the top bets for the Athlete of the Year award. They are weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, skateboarder Margielyn Didal, and the golfing trio of Yuka Saso, Bianca Pagdanganan, and Lois Kaye Go.

The four gold medals the young Filipina quartet won were the most for the country since bagging the same number of golds during the 2006 edition of the Asiad in Doha, Qatar.

Last year, world champions Jerwin Ancajas (boxing), Krizziah Lyn Tabora (bowling), and Carlo Biado (billiards) were the recipient of the PSA Athlete of the Year plum.

Composed of editors, sportswriters, and columnists from print (broadsheet and tabloid), and online media, the PSA will also be naming its regular President’s Award, Executive of the Year, National Sports Association (NSA) of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement Award.

Also to be named are awardees as Mr. Basketball, Mr. and Ms. Volleyball, and Mr. Football.

The country’s sports fraternity, the oldest media group in the Philippines first established in 1949, will likewise be giving away Major Awards and Citations in various sports, the Tony Siddayao Awards and the MILO Junior Athletes of the Year, both being given to young top achievers.

Also to be recognized with a Posthumous honor are athletes, officials, and other personalities who passed away in 2018.

