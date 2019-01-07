Village councilor slain in gun attack

0 SHARES Share Tweet

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – A barangay councilor was killed while his wife was wounded in a gun attack Saturday night in Polomolok, South Cotabato.

Chief Supt. Eliseo Tam Rasco, director of the Philippine National Police Regional Office 12, identified the victims as barangay councilor Dima Macaludos and wife Rohania, of Purok Maguindanao in Barangay Lumakil.

Rasco said the couple were on their way home around 6 p.m. aboard a Kawasaki Baja motorcycle when they were waylaid by two motorcycle-riding suspects.

Citing a report from Supt. Samuel Cadungon, Polomolok police chief, he said the couple had just come from the public market at the town proper.

Upon reaching a portion of Purok Pag-asa in Barangay Lumakil, Rasco said two men aboard a tailing Honda XRM motorcycle shot the victims several times.

Rasco said Dima was hit on the head while Rohania sustained a bullet wound on her left leg.

Responding police operatives launched pursuit operations but failed to catch up with the suspects, who were last seen heading towards Purok Maguindanao.

Recovered at the scene were four fired cartridge cases and a fired bullet from a .45 caliber handgun.

Rasco said the village official was taken to the Howard Hubbard Hospital in Barangay Cannery where he was declared dead by doctors. (PNA)

Related

comments