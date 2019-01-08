Man, 65; woman, 19, found dead in Cebu inn

CEBU CITY – A 65-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were found dead in a room of an inn in downtown area here.

Ely Malagum and Danica Rose Erolya bore gun­shot wounds in their heads when a worker found them on top of a bed last Monday night.

The two were holding each other with the man’s right hand clutching a 9mm caliber pistol.

Police said there were no signs of struggle in the room.

Senior Supt. Royina Garma, chief of the Cebu City Police Office, said investigators are checking the possibility that the man shot the woman first before shooting himself.

“We will check if there is another person in­volved or if there is a foul play. We are reviewing the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage,” said Garma.

Paraffin tests were set to be conducted on the man yesterday to find out if he had fired a gun shortly before the discovery of the bodies.

Police said the couple checked in last January 5 and were supposed to check out at noon last Monday.

Staff of the establishment tried to check on the couple through the intercom telephone but they did not respond.

A worker went to the room but the door was double locked.

The worker then forcibly opened the door and was shocked to see the bloodied couple, police said. (Calvin D. Cordova)

