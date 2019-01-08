PACC probes 3 gov’t men

There will be “no sacred cows” in the fight against corruption amid an inquiry into three senior government officials for alleged involvement in irregularities, Malacañang said yesterday.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the concerned government officials will be held accountable if proven they committed corruption.

“Walang friendship, walang friendship. Kung may ebidensya, the axe should fall where it should,” Panelo said.

The Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission has initiated a probe on Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, former Customs chief now Technical Education and Skills Development Authority head Isidro Lapeña, and National Commission on Indigenous People chairperson Leonor Quintayo.

The commission reportedly received complaints on alleged irregularities involving the three officials.

Panelo said they would wait for the results of the corruption probe conducted by the commission.

“If there’s evidence, the President will act on it,” he said.

“The President’s policy ever since is there are no sacred cows in this administration. If you violate the law, regardless of your status whether you’re a friend, ally, or political adversary, a relative or a friend or a fraternity brother, wala lahat ‘yun. You violate the law, you are accountable,” he said.

For now, he said, the three officials would stay in their posts pending the investigation.

He explained that the President’s stance on dismissing officials on a whiff of corruption meant an investigation has been completed to warrant such penalty.

“Pag sinabing whiff of corruption, meron ng substantial grounds. Pinapaimbestiga kaagad ni Presidente. Hindi naman basta porket inakusahan mo na nagnakaw ka, tatanggalin ka na agad. Hindi naman ganoon si President. He’s a lawyer,” he added.

In recent months, the President has fired several government officials, including military officers, for alleged corruption and other abuses in office. He previously promised to dismiss any government worker on just a whiff of corruption. (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

