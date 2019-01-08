Thousands expected to attend today’s Black Nazarene vigil

THOUSANDS of devotees of the revered Poong Hesus Nazareno from different parts of the country are expected to converge today at the Quirino Grandstand in Luneta, Manila, for the series of activities that will be held during the overnight vigil, a prelude to the grand Traslacion procession early tomorrow.

Devotees, who are mostly clad in maroon and yellow shirts, that include the elderly, the sick, and persons with disabilities traditionally line up for hours for the “Pahalik sa Poong Nazareno.”

Based on the Calendar of Activities for Traslacion 2019 released by Quiapo Church, the “pahalik” will begin at 8 a.m. on January 8.

A Holy Mass will be held at midnight at the grandstand while at the Quiapo Church, the last of the nine-day novena masses that began last December 31 will be held at 6 p.m.

Msgr. Coronel said they are “praying for a more peaceful and safer procession this year” as he asked for prayers for a successful celebration.

He has, repeatedly, appealed to the elderly, the sick, pregnant women, parents with small children and the intoxicated not to attend the procession for safety reasons. Instead, he urged them to just pray at the designated prayer stations that will be set up in strategic areas.

Yesterday afternoon, thousands of devotees of the revered Poong Hesus Nazareno, carrying replica images in different sizes including heirlooms and centuries-old icons, joined the procession of replicas of the Black Nazarene through the streets of Quiapo, Manila. The replicas were blessed after the procession.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Deboto ng Poong Hesus Nazareno: Hinirang at Pinili Upang Maging Lingkod Niya” (Isaiah 49:5) to highlight the mission and responsibilities of the devotees who were called to serve in His name. (Christina Hermoso/Leslie Ann Aquino)

