2 hitmen neutralized in Ilocos Sur

SITIO Balaywak, Barangay Pug-os, Cabugao, Ilocos Sur – Two alleged members of a gun-for-hire-group were killed during an encounter with the police here Tuesday.
The Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation Detection Group Ilocos Sur, PNP Ilocos Sur Provincial Investigation Branch, PNP Highway Patrol Group, and Cabugao police were conducting a checkpoint at around 9:45 p.m. when they encountered the male suspects onboard a motorcycle, triggering a shootout.
Senior Supt. Adolfo Rafanan, Ilocos Sur police director, said the suspects are believed to be remnants of the Benzon-Alviento group of hired killers and members of a gun-for-hire group.
They were taken to a hospital here where they were declared dead.
Investigation is still going to determine the identities of the suspects. (Liezle Basa Inigo)