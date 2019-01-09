  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    2 hitmen neutralized in Ilocos Sur

    MAP of Cabugao, Ilocos Sur.

    SITIO Balaywak, Barangay Pug-os, Cabugao, Ilocos Sur – Two alleged members of a gun-for-hire-group were killed during an encounter with the police here Tuesday.

    The Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation Detection Group Ilocos Sur, PNP Ilocos Sur Provincial Investigation Branch, PNP Highway Patrol Group, and Cabugao police were conducting a checkpoint at around 9:45 p.m. when they en­countered the male suspects on­board a motorcycle, triggering a shootout.

    Senior Supt. Adolfo Rafanan, Ilo­cos Sur police director, said the sus­pects are believed to be remnants of the Benzon-Alviento group of hired killers and members of a gun-for-hire group.

    They were taken to a hospital here where they were declared dead.

    Investigation is still going to deter­mine the identities of the suspects. (Liezle Basa Inigo)

