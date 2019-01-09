Duterte no longer sees himself as a politician

President Duterte no longer considers himself a politician after hitting pay dirt in his political career.

The President, musing about his long stint in government, admitted he has reached the “apex” of his career and looks forward to the end of his six-year term.

“You know I am not a politician anymore. I have reached – I’ve hit pay dirt in my political career,” Duterte said during the barangay summit on peace and order in Pasay City.

“I’m old and I do not even also want to stay even a day longer sa posisyon kong ito,” said Duterte who ends his term in 2022.

The former Davao City mayor admitted that working in government was never easy especially when faced with temptations, saying one must strive hard to stay honest and avoid mistakes.

“Pag-abot ka ng 73-years-old and you have been mayor for 23 years, a congressman and a vice mayor, and a vice mayor at the start OIC. Then incredible six years to coast along with a load of the problems and the burdens of the country, alam ninyo na hindi talaga madali,” he said.

“And it would take all of your – lahat pagkatao mo. Your very soul kakalkalin ‘yan to just you know – lahat na to be good, to be true, to be honest or to commit a mistake. Gusto mo magnakaw ganyan o klase-klaseng options sa buhay niyo. Tao lang rin tayo,” he said.

Duterte, in the same talk with barangay leaders, described anew the presidency as a “gift from God.” In exchange, he said he was willing to “sacrifice my freedom” as a gift to the people.

He renewed his resolve to sustain his campaign against illegal drug trade even at the risk of losing his presidency and liberty.

“Maghanap na lang kayo ng ibang bisyo. Aabutan ko kayo. Three years pa ako eh kung hindi ninyo ako patayin. Now, kung matsambahan ninyo ako ng isang bala, eh ‘di okay,” he said. (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

