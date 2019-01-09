Ex-cop, 3 cohorts nabbed in drug bust

2 SHARES Share Tweet

FOUR drug suspects, including a former policeman, were arrested Tuesday night in a buy-bust operation in Quezon City.

Quezon City Police Station 6 commander Superintendent Joel Villanueva identified suspects as former SPO1 Fernando Salvador, 55, a resident of Brgy. Fairview; Allan Nacbuan, 42; Joel Nalayog, 32; and Michael Trinidad, 37, all of Brgy. Payatas.

Police said Salvador was assigned to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Camp Crame before he was transferred to the National Capital Region Police Office in August 1996, where he went on AWOL (absence without official leave).

Investigation showed that Salvador’s companion, Nacbuan, was a known drug peddler in Barangay Payatas while the other suspects were tagged as newly identified drug personalities.

Member of Batasan Police Station Drug Enforcement Unit conducted a drug sting against the group at No. 18 Ipil-ipil Street, Area B., Brgy Payatas, around 6 p.m.

A police poseur-buyer purchased P500 worth of shabu from the suspects. After the transaction, responding police officers collared the suspects.

Police seized from them 11 sachets of shabu and the buy-bust money while a fan knife was recovered from Salvador.

The suspects were charged with violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Alexandria San Juan)

Related

comments