Grace Poe tops Pulse Senate poll

3 SHARES Share Tweet

Fifteen out of 70 senatorial candidates have a statistical chance of winning should the May 2019 elections are held today, results of the Pulse Asia survey released Wednesday showed.

The nationwide survey conducted last Dec. 14 to 21 among 1,800 respondents found out that the 15 probable winners are either incumbent or former members of Congress.

Holding on to the top spot is Sen. Grace Poe whose reelection to the Senate is supported by 75.6 percent of Filipino registered voters.

In solo second place is Sen. Cynthia A. Villar with an overall voter preference of 66.6 percent.

Sharing third to fourth places are Sen. Juan Edgardo Angara (58.5 percent) and Taguig City Rep. Pia Cayetano (55.4 percent).

Meanwhile, former Sen. Lito Lapid (49.8 percent), Sen. Nancy Binay (46.7 percent), and Sen. Koko Pimentel (45.5 percent) find themselves in fifth to seventh places.

Completing the list of probable winners in the May 2019 senatorial elections are former Sen. Sergio Osmeña III (38.8 percent, eighth to 13th places); former Sen. Ramon “Bong” B. Revilla Jr. (37.6 percent, eighth to 14th places); Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos (36.7 percent, eighth to 15th places); former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada (36.3 percent, eighth to 15th places); former Bureau of Corrections chief Ronald M. dela Rosa (35.7 percent, eighth to 15th); former Transportation and Communications Secretary Manuel “Mar” A. Roxas II (35 percent, eighth to 15th); Sen. Joseph Victor Ejercito (33.6 percent, ninth to 16th places); and Sen. Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aquino IV (32.6 percent, 10th to 16th).

Meanwhile, 2.2 percent of registered voters refused to identify the senatorial bets they will vote for in May 2019, 1.6 percent were not inclined to support any of the candidates, and 1.1 percent were still unsure about whom to elect as senator. (Ellalyn V. Ruiz

Related

comments