Masbate politician tied to killing of Batocabe?

The Philippine National Police is now investigating the involvement of a politician in Masbate who is believed to have provided shelter to at least two of the six suspects who carried out the assassination of Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Rodel Batocabe.

PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde said that they found out about the link of a Masbate politician through the extra-judicial confession of one of the suspects who surrendered to the police.

“Our investigators were wondering then why at least two suspect ended up in Masbate. This is the subject of our continuous investigation,” said Albayalde.

Police reports disclosed that Rolando Arimado, the back-up gunman in the killing of Batocabe and his escort SPO2 Orlando Diaz, was forced to surrender over fear that he would be liquidated.

Right after the killing of Batocabe, Arimado was reportedly fetched in Camalig, Albay and was transported to Masbate.

But as soon as he arrived in the area, the bodyguard of a local politician reportedly disarmed Arimado of the Uzi submachine gun that he was carrying.

This reportedly prompted Arimado to escape when he was left to rest. He then contacted his relatives, who, in turn, arranged for his surrender.

Chief Supt. Amador Corpus, director of the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, said the continuing

investigation is a proof that the PNP has not yet totally closed the Batocabe case.

“We are getting additional statements possibly for possible co-conspirators. We are looking for other people who may have something to do with this,” said Corpus.

Initially, Corpus said they are focusing their investigation on the other financier of the Batocabe assassination. Corpus said the Masbate politician participated in the killing of Batocabe as he gave money for the operation to kill him. (Aaron Recuenco)

