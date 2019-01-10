162,000 families affected by ‘Usman’

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Thursday that the number of families affected by tropical depression ‘Usman’ has increased to more than162,000.

NDRRMC Executive Director and Office of Civil Defense Administrator Undersecretary Ricardo Jalad said as of 6 a.m. of Jan. 10, 162,070 families or 689,647 persons in 1,067 barangays were affected by Usman in Regions 4-A and 4-B, Bicol, and Eastern Visayas.

Jalad said 2,118 families or 9,025 persons are being served inside 58 evacuation centers while 15,363 families or 75,024 persons are being served outside.

He said the Department of Social Welfare and Development has provided them with family food packs and other relief goods.

Two-hundred twenty-three areas were reported flooded by Usman in Regions 4-A and 4-B, Bicol, Western Visayas, and Eastern Visayas. Flooding in 165 areas has subsided.

Jalad said 17,482 houses were damaged (1,916 totally and 15,566 partially) in Regions 4-A and 4-B, Bicol, and Eastern Visayas.

Usman has killed 140 persons and injured 105 in Regions 4-A and 4-B, Bicol, and Eastern Visayas. Twenty-right persons remain missing and still subject of search and retrieval operations.

Eight fatalities and 42 injured were confirmed as a result of Usman while the rest are still subject for verification and validation. (Francis Wakefield)

