Colder Luzon, Visayas due to northeast monsoon

Luzon and Visayas will continue to experience colder than usual weather in the next few days due to the prevailing northeast monsoon or “amihan.”

According to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration weather specialist Chris Perez, the amihan will bring generally fair weather with partly cloudy to cloudy skies over Metro Manila, Luzon, and Visayas apart from isolated light rains in the afternoon or evening.

Mindanao will also have fair weather with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned the public to be alert against possible flooding and landslides over low-lying and mountainous

areas during severe thunderstorms.

Perez said PAGASA is monitoring a cloud cluster east of Mindanao that may affect portions of the region in a couple of days.

The cluster of clouds still has a low chance of becoming a low pressure area as of yesterday but Perez said PAGASA will continue to monitor the potential weather disturbance and its effects over Mindanao.

Due to the surge of amihan, a gale warning remains in effect as sea travel remains risky over the eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon and Visayas. (Ellalyn V. Ruiz)

