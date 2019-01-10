Cop shot dead in QC eatery

1 SHARES Share Tweet

A POLICE officer was shot dead Wednesday night by a motorcycle-riding gunman while having dinner at his favorite eatery in Quezon City.

Investigators of the Quezon City Police District said the victim, Senior Police Officer 2 Venancio Hidalgo, Jr., 39, assigned to the Police Security Protection Group in Camp Crame, succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds in different parts of the body.

According to Superintendent Ophelio Concina Jr., Project 4 Police Station (PS-8) commander, Hidalgo was eating at a roadside carinderia at No. 23 JP Rizal Street in Barangay Marilag around 9:25 p.m. when a motorcycle-riding man wearing a black-and-white helmet and a red jacket appeared from behind and repeatedly shot him.

Hidalgo died on the spot.

The gunman sped off towards Aurora Boulevard, police said.

Authorities recovered from the scene four spent bullets of a .45-caliber pistol, and the victim’s 9mm Beretta service firearm with ammunition and identification cards.

According to the crew of the eatery, Hidalgo was their frequent customer who used to take his dinner there.

Probers have yet to establish the identity of the suspect and the motive behind the killing. (Alexandria San Juan)

Related

comments