Duterte jokingly asks ‘tambays’ to rob, kill bishops critical of him

2 SHARES Share Tweet

President Duterte has jokingly asked “tambays” or street idlers to rob and kill bishops, saying these rich clergymen were critical of his government.

The President made the comment after warning the Church leaders against using the pulpit to attack the government.

“Kung magharap ka doon sa nagsisimba, ‘Ah iyan si Duterte demonyo, demonic possession ganun.’ Tapos siya pagsabi pa ng ostiya ganon, ‘Sana mamatay na ‘yan siya.’ Buang ito,” Duterte said during the birth anniversary celebration of Masbate Gov. Antonio Kho in Masbate.

“Kaya pagdating ko sabi ko, ‘Hoy, kayong mga tambay diyan, ‘pag dumaan ‘yang obispo ninyo holdapan ‘yan maraming pera ‘yan p***** i** niya.’ Patayin mo. Galit sa akin ‘yung sige yawyaw,” he said.

Just last month, the President declared that bishops who do nothing but criticize were better off dead. He earlier called the Church as the most hypocritical institution amid the involvement of some priests in corruption and other abuses.

“Itong mga obispo ninyo, patayin ninyo. Walang silbi ‘yang mga gagong ‘yan . All they do is criticize,” he said during a Malacanang event.

Prior to attending Kho’s birth anniversary celebration, the President attended an entrepreneurship summit in Masbate where he explained his penchant for jokes and insults.

Duterte claimed that he resorts to such rhetoric to get back at his critics who have been attacking him since Day 1 of his term. Nonetheless, he said he was hopeful he has not offended anyone with his “strong words” and “jokes” about his critics. (Genalyn Kabiling)

Related

comments