GenSan, ‘Munti’ triumph in MPBL

By Kristel Satumbaga

The GenSan Warriors and the Muntinlupa Cagers outlasted their fancied opponents on Wednesday to boost their playoff chances in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Datu Cup at the Astrodome in Pasay City.

The Warriors squeaked past the Davao Occidental Tigers, 84-83, while the Cagers bested the Valenzuela Classic, 90-86, to remain in the top 5 of the South Division.

A layup from Leomer Losentes cut the Warriors’ deficit to only one, 83-82, in the last 52 ticks before John Orbeta delivered a clutch jumper with two seconds left to seal the win.

Orbeta finished with seven points in 14 minutes of action.

Rodulfo Villaruel led the Warriors with 16 points while Losentes chipped in 14 points as the Warriors hiked their record to 9-9. The Tigers fell to 15-4.

Allan Mangahas, meanwhile, bannered the Cagers with 21 points and five rebounds even as Felix Apreku pumped in 13 points, 10 boards and four assists. The Cagers stretched their winning run to three games for a 12-5 mark while the Classic slipped to 7-12.

