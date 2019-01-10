Last Monday of January is Nat’l Bible Day

President Duterte has signed a law declaring every last Monday of January as a special working holiday to observe the National Bible Day.

Republic Act No. 11163, signed last Dec. 20, will be known as the “National Bible Day Act.”

“It is the policy of the State that the government shall aid and encourage development of the moral character and spiritual foundation of the Filipino people,” the law said.

“As a predominately Christian nation and the largest Christian nation in the Asia-Pacific, this Act recognizes the value of the Holy Bible as the core of Christian faith. The last Monday of January and every year thereafter is hereby declared as ‘National Bible Day’ and proclaim the same as a special working holiday,” it added.

The law takes effect 15 days after publication in the Official Gazette or two newspapers. (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

