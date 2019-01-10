Tolentino alarmed over water rate hike

Former presidential political adviser Francis Tolentino has expressed concern over the looming increase in water rates by the Maynilad Water Services Inc. and the Manila Water Co. Inc., saying that it will be an extra burden to the Filipinos.

The proposed water hike was approved by the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System last year. This means that Manila Water will impose a P0.64 increase per cubic meter while Maynilad will add P1.48 per cubic meter.

Customers will have to pay an additional of P3 to P5 monthly in their water bill.

Tolentino emphasized the role of Local Water Utilities Administration and local water districts to maintain a “stable” price of water rates in the provinces. However, this will require a continuous approval of the water districts nationwide.

The former Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chair called on the Filipinos to take necessary measures to save water while calls are still being made to halt the proposed water hike.

