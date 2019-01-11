AFP chief gets fourth star

Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Benjamin Madrigal Jr. was promoted to the rank of general following a donning ceremony held in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City yesterday.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana donned the new rank on Madrigal at the Defense department building.

Madrigal was installed as AFP chief in December last year, replacing now Presidential Peace Adviser Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr.

Also promoted to the next higher rank in a separate ceremony were Major Gen. Noel Clement, AFP Central Command acting commander, and Brig. Gen. Pablo Lorenzo, Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, J2.

Prior his present assignment, Clement commanded the 501st and 602nd Infantry Brigades and the 10th Infantry Division alongside Madrigal as commander of Armed Forces Eastern Mindanao Command.

He was also designated as the Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, J3.

Clement replaced in November Lt. Gen. Paul Atal who was designated as the AFP Inspector General.

Lorenzo was the senior military assistant to the Secretary of National Defense before his appointment to his present position.

“Their solid record of service speaks of their capability, capacity, and commitment to be promoted,” Madrigal said of Clement and Lorenzo.

“They are committed and capable officers; professionals who display the highest standard of leadership, competence, and character,” Madrigal added. (Francis T. Wakefield)

