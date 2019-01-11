Bong Revilla, getting his groove on

BONG Revilla is now a free man with the Sandiganbayan finally acquitting him of plunder via a verdict issued on Dec. 7.

Ready to celebrate his liberation is Regal Films matriarch, Mother Lily Monteverde, who arranged a get-together with the entertainment press specifically for Revilla just recently.

“I do not care what people may think or what motives they think I have for this gathering,” said Monteverde in her speech. “As far as I am concerned and from the bottom of my heart, I am simply welcoming home a dear friend who we have missed. That is all there is to this.”

Revilla, of course, could only be thankful, noting, “You realize who your true friends are when you’re down and out.”

He mentioned how Monteverde was a regular visitor during the four years and six months he spent in confinement – something he is “truly grateful” for.

“Masarap sa pakiramdam na malaman mo na despite all that has happened, ‘yung accusations, ‘yung detention, na may mga tao na hindi bumitaw, na patuloy kang minamahal at sinusuportahan, and I am truly grateful for that,” the 52- year-old former action star said.

Relating his painful experience as detainee, Revilla described it a “nightmare” he wouldn’t wish on anyone.

“Siguro ilang drum na luha ang iniyak ko doon, walang halong biro,” he shared.

“Ang pinakamasakit doon ‘yung feeling mo na, siguro iniisip ng mga tao na totoo ang mga alegasyon laban sa akin, na iniisip nila na ‘ah, magnanakaw pala ‘yan, sinungaling pala ‘yan…’ masakit.”

He felt vindicated somehow with the Sandiganbayan’s decision but he declared “the fight is not over,” even as he insisted his “bullies” are still on the prowl.

“Patuloy pa rin sila sa kanilang gawain, pilit pa rin nila tayong ibinabagsak, pero lilinisin ko ang pangalan ko, ang pangalan ng pamilya ko,” he said.

Some might think this is a veiled threat as directed towards tormentors but Revilla cleared he is not out to seek retribution against whomever.

“Isa sa mga bagay na natutunan ko, sa hirap na pinagdaanan ko, ay ang magpatawad,” he said. “’Yun din ang sabi ng daddy ko (former senator Ramon Revilla Sr.) sa akin. So ako, I’m moving on.”

As to why he is gunning for a senate position this year, he maintained he only wants to continue serving the Filipino.

“Ipagpapatuloy ko lang ang naudlot nating misyon,” he said. “’Yun naman ang dahilan kung bakit tayo pumasok sa pulitika in the first place, ang manilbihan sa bayan ‘diba? Matagal akong nawala, siyempre gusto lang din natin ibalik ang suporta at pagmamahal na ibinibigay sa atin ng mga tao all those years.”

As to the possibility of him also going back to filmmaking, Revilla said “definitely,” relating his team is already gearing up for a film meant for the Metro Manila Film Festival this early.

When asked if he already has a leading lady in mind, Revilla nodded with a naughty wink, going on to mention the name of Miss Universe 2015, Pia Wurtzbach.

He’s back, indeed. (NEIL RAMOS)

