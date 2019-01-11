Catriona Gray may ibinunyag

1 SHARES Share Tweet

CATRIONA Gray finally opened up about her hiding in the Philippines after she was crowned Miss Universe in Bangkok, Thailand last Dec. 17.

“Well, I did go into hiding, mostly because I was in the Philippines for a charity event, but it wasn’t actually my homecoming event. So I didn’t really do a lot of interviews or talk to the media,” said Gray, during an interview for Fox News.

She continued: “And another thing is that Christmas and New Year for me is a time for family. I’m an only child, and I’m very, very close with my parents, who actually live in Australia.”

“So before the coronation in Thailand, the only time that I was with them previously, was in March of 2018. So that Christmas and New Year break was only one of the two times in the whole year that I was able to be with them and spend time with them,” Gray said.

“So that is why. And I always take a hiatus, and take quiet time during moments like those, like Christmas and New Year. Because as I said, it’s really a time for family for me. But my family is so proud of me. Especially my mom and dad, being so close to me,” she added.

“And they’re incredibly, incredibly thrilled. I am so blessed to say that they supported me since day one. And for them to be there on the coronation night was very, very special,” Gray said. (ROBERT R. REQUINTINA)

Related

comments