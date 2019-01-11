Fernandez won’t be Pacquiao’s ‘water boy’

By Nick Giongco

LOS ANGELES – His back against the ropes, Buboy Fernandez’s left hand twitched uncontrollably for about five seconds, his whole body the recipient of a dizzying display of lightning-quick and thunderous punches from a man you’d mistake to be in his twenties.

And not from a 40-year-old guy like Manny Pacquiao, who is set to defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight crown against Adrien Broner, eleven years his junior, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

“The speed is right there,” said Fernandez, who has been assured by no less than his childhood buddy and longtime training assistant, of the starring role in the corner come fight night.

Fernandez had his baptism of fire as chief trainer last year when Pacquiao overpowered Lucas Matthysse of Argentina to win the WBA 147-lb title in Malaysia when Hall of Famer Freddie Roach didn’t get a call-up.

There were a few concerns earlier that Roach would regain his old post as the lone voice in the corner but Pacquiao guaranteed him that Roach would take the sidelines so he can prove that his previous stint was not a fluke.

“Stay ka dyan,” Fernandez said quoting Pacquiao when he asked him about his status.

It did look like that Fernandez would be the guy who will play an active role during the fight as evidenced by their constant exchange of ideas during the mitts session.

Fernandez kept on telling Pacquiao not to forget to duck and weave past Broner as soon as throws a combination.

Pacquiao obliged and heed the instructions to the letter, leaving Fernandez with a dry smile and the assurance that he’ll do just that against Broner.

“I am not going to be a water boy during the fight,” said Fernandez, his face lighting up.

