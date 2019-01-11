Rody hopes his jokes haven’t offended anyone

President Duterte said he was pushing the “limits of civility” through harsh rhetoric and jokes but expressed

hope that such comments have not offended anyone.

The President explained that he resorts to “strong words” to get back at his critics who have insulted him since the 2016 presidential campaign.

“I hope I have not offended anybody by my strong words or my joke. It’s not really…Parang sinadya ko ‘yan para pang-bastos,” he said during his visit to Masbate last Wednesday. “I am really pursuing the limits of civility kasi kampanya pa lang, binabastos na nila ako eh,” he added.

The President made the comment after recently joking about kidnapping and torturing State auditors for derailing

government projects. Duterte has expressed dismay with the Commission on Audit for slowing down the delivery of public services with its strict audit rules.

The Palace earlier explained that the President’s penchant to make hyperbole and other colorful statements in his speeches to bring his message across.

Duterte recently claimed he used marijuana to stay alert in meetings but later clarified that he was joking. He has complained about the tight schedules in a recent regional summit, saying one leader even fell asleep.

Apart from his controversial jokes, the tough talking former Davao City Mayor has unleashed expletive-laden tirade against groups critical of his brutal drug war, from human rights advocates, Catholic Church leaders, Western nations, to opposition leaders. (Genalyn Kabiling)

