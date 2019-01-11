Trillanes vows to face grave threat case

3 SHARES Share Tweet

SENATOR Antonio Trillanes IV said he will face the grave threat case filed against him regarding his confrontation with Labor Undersecretary Jacinto “Jing” Paras last year.

The Pasay City Prosecutors Office on Friday found probable cause to charge Trillanes with grave threat based on the complaint of Paras who alleged that the senator threatened to kill him during an encounter in the Senate May last year.

Paras appealed to the Pasay Metropolitan Court to immediately issue an arrest warrant against Trillanes.

But Trillanes assured that he will face the charge.

“Like all the other harassment cases filed against me, I will face this squarely,” he said in a statement on the same day.

Trillanes arrived from his month-long trip in the United States last Wednesday. He said his return to the country proves his willingness to face his charges.

“Despite all threats against me, precisely, to show these people that I am not afraid of them,” he said.

The staunch critic of President Duterte dismissed anew the charge as part of the government’s supposed harassment against him. He said it was rather ironic that he was the one being charged despite the Chief Executive’s controversial statements. (Vanne Terrazola)

Related

comments