Broner vows to showcase weapons of destruction

By Nick Giongco

LOS ANGELES – Besides his counter-punching skills, Adrien Broner vows to display an arsenal of weapons when he and Manny Pacquiao go to war next week in Las Vegas.

“It (counterpunching) will definitely play a big part but we’ve got more in store to beat Pacquiao and I will show that January 19,” said Broner of his crack at Pacquiao’s World Boxing Association welterweight crown at the MGM Grand.

Denying that his legal problems are getting in the way of his preparation, Broner swears that he is on top of his game to “prove the naysayers wrong.”

“I’m training my ass off. I’ve been focused and I’m just ready to go out there and perform,” said the 29-year-old American challenger.

Against Pacquiao, an eight-division world champion, Broner faces tremendous odds since he is also embroiled in two lawsuits.

But Broner, a four-division world champion, insists he is not allowing these to mess up the mental aspect of his game.

“That’s just something I’ll take care of after the fight. Right now I’m 100% focused on this fight and I’m just ready to come to the ring January 19 and get a victory.”

While many ringsiders see Broner as a mere stepping stone for Pacquiao to secure a rematch with Floyd Mayweather, Broner looks forward to next week’s fight as an opportunity for him to “make bigger moves.”

