Duterte approval, trust ratings rise at end of last year

1 SHARES Share Tweet

President Duterte ended last year with higher approval and trust ratings along with Vice President

Leni G. Robredo and Senate President Vicente “Tito” C. Sotto III while House Speaker Gloria M. Arroyo had otherwise, the latest Pulse Asia survey released yesterday said.

In the survey conducted last Dec. 14 to 21, 81 percent approved the performance of Duterte, up six percentage

points from his September 2018 rating of 75 percent.

Duterte’s trust rating also increased by four percentage points from 72 percent in September 2018 to 76 percent in December 2018.

Robredo and Sotto also enjoyed majority approval and trust ratings with 62 percent and 56 percent and 74 percent and 66 percent, respectively.

Approval ratings of Robredo and Sotto went up one percentage point while their trust ratings were unchanged from their scores in the Septermber 2018 survey.

Arroyo received low approval and trust ratings in the last quarter of 2018. Only 27 percent approved her performance while 43 percent disapproved her work in the last quarter of 2018.

Forty-five percent have small or no trust at all on Arroyo, 21 percent said they have big trust, and 34 percent are undecided.

Duterte received almost perfect scores in his bailiwick Mindanao while his lowest trust and approval ratings came from the National Capital Region.

Malacañang welcomed Duterte’s 81 percent approval rating in the survey, saying it only shows that the government is aware of the concerns of the people.

“The latest Pulse Asia Survey is a testament to how this administration is attuned to the needs of the greater majority,” Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar said.

“This government will continue to focus on the goal of giving a ‘comfortable life for all’ rid of hard drugs, criminality, and corruption,” he added.(Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos and Alexandria Dennise San Juan)

Related

comments