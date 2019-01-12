PRC aids 1,634 during this year’s ‘Traslacion’

A total of 1,634 persons were given medical help by the Philippine Red Cross during the “Traslacion” or procession of the well-venerated image of the Black Nazarene in Manila last Jan. 9.

The PRC said 27 were brought to nearby hospitals for sustaining “major injuries.”

A total of 62 major cases were aided by the PRC – severe breathing difficulty, laceration, body weakness, bruises, and suspected dislocation or fracture.

During the procession, more than 1,000 personnel and volunteers of the PRC were deployed to the 12 first aid stations set up on the route of the Traslacion.

“We treat all conditions seriously. Minor cases can worsen if proper actions are not taken,” Sen. Richard J. Gordon, PRC chairman, said.

Gordon said that he was very satisfied with the performance of the volunteers and personnel during the procession.

“We are getting better every year. Our staff and volunteers are highly experienced, equipped, and trained. These trainings have resulted in saving the lives of devotees of the Black Nazarene,” the PRC chairman said.

The PRC increased its first aid stations to 12 this year from nine last year. The humanitarian body said it dispatched 50 ambulances on the procession path, three rescue boats, an amphibian vehicle, a fire truck, a rescue truck, a 6×6 truck, and two Humvees. (Jel Santos)

