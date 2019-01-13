Fingerprints lifted from gun used in bowling champ’s slay

PROBERS have lifted fingerprints from the gun believed to have been used in the killing of former world youth bowling champion Angelo Nathaniel Constantino in San Juan City, police bared Sunday.

“SOCO (Scene of the Crime Operatives) will check the PNP database if we have a record of the fingerprints found on the caliber .45 pistol,” San Juan City police chief Senior Dindo Reyes said.

This developed as Reyes formed a task force that he himself will lead to identify the gunman who shot dead the 48-year-old Constantino.

Members of the Special Investigation Task Group Constantino (SITG-Constantino) will come from San Juan police’s Investigation Department, Intelligence Unit, Warrant Section and Greenhill’s Police Community Precinct.

Reyes said they were trying to obtain a copy of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of a building near the vacant lot where the assailant could have possibly passed by during his escape.

The city police chief said the vacant lot, which is near the entrance/exit of the parking basement of E-Lanes Bowling Center, has no CCTV; and the only one that has it is the building adjacent to the center.

“We are now coordinating with the management of the building to get a copy of their CCTV footage,” he said

The gunman entered the establishment through the parking basement of E-Lanes Bowling Center in Greenhills, San Juan, and shot Constantino thrice in the head around 5 p.m. Friday.

The victim was eating bread when he was gunned down by the assailant who pulled out his firearm from his sling bag.

After killing the victim, the gunman reportedly fired shots in the air as he headed to the basement parking lot where he hid his gun.

Four spent shells were recovered from the crime scene.

Apparently, there was no guard at the basement parking lot of the establishment, the reason why he entered and exited swiftly.

The San Juan police chief said that the suspect left the gun in the parking lot apparently in order to avoid police checkpoint.

Constantino is the coach and general manager of the bowling center.

In 1992, Constantino won a gold medal during the World Youth Championship in Venezuela. (Jel Santos)

