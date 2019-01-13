Man stabs ex-girlfriend to death in Tondo

5 SHARES Share Tweet

A WOMAN was stabbed to death by her former boyfriend after she refused to live with him again in Tondo, Manila, Saturday afternoon.

Police identified the victim as Janet Santos, 38, single, a resident of Maria Guizon Street, Daang Bakal Street, Tondo. She was declared dead on arrival at Ospital ng Tondo.

The suspect, Patrick Francisco Ramos, 62, single, of Laong Nasa Street, Tondo, escaped after the stabbing and is now hunted by police.

Investigation showed that the victim and suspect were former live-in partners.

Case investigator SPO1 Jorlan Taluban said Santos was washing clothes in front of her residence when the suspect arrived at around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Taluban said Ramos tried to convince Santos to live with him again, but the victim declined.

Moments after, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed her in the back.

The victim managed to face the suspect, but Ramos continuously stabbed her until she collapsed on the ground. (Erma Edera)

Related

comments