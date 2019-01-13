May 2019 election period under way

1 SHARES Share Tweet

The election period for the May 2019 national and local elections officially starts today.

And with the start of the election period, an official of the Commission on Elections expects to see an increase in the presence or visibility of candidates.

“A lot of politicians will start taking advantage of this particular time, if they haven’t already been doing so,” Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said.

“Because it’s within the election period, within the time that you expect people to talk about the elections, but it’s still outside of the campaign period, which means they still have about a month’s time before they can be actually regulated,” he added.

“The problem with doing prior to the election period is that it becomes sort of very obvious that you are prematurely campaigning and some people shy away from that. But when you enter the election period, a sort of psychological barrier is lifted because well its election period,” said Jimenez.

The poll official reminded aspirants that the campaign period for national candidates starts on Feb. 12. On the other hand, the campaign period for local candidates starts on March 29.

Jimenez said that the start of the election period means the start of prohibitions such as the gun ban.

During the election period from Jan. 13 to June 12, it is prohibited to bear, carry, or transport firearms or other deadly weapons. The Comelec said it is also prohibited to employ, avail, or engage the services of security personnel or bodyguards.

“It is also prohibited to transport and deliver firearms and or its parts, ammunition and or its components, and explosives and or its components unless duly authorized by the Comelec,” said the poll body.

Violation of these prohibited acts shall constitute an election offense which carries a punishment of one to six years imprisonment, disqualification to hold public office, and deprivation of the right to suffrage. (Leslie Aquino)

Related

comments