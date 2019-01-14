2 US men in woman’s slay moved Mandaluyong City Jail

1 SHARES Share Tweet

THE two Americans, who were arrested last December after dumping the body of a woman into Pasig River, were moved to the Mandaluyong City Jail last week, a police official said yesterday.

Senior Supt. Moises Villaceran, Mandaluyong City Police chief, said suspects Troy Woody Jr., 21; and Mir Islam, 22, will have a brief stay at the city jail before their transfer to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City.

“May directives ang BJMP na all foreign nationals should be detained in BJMP Bicutan at dapat i-transfer nila ang mga nasa district and city jails,” Villaceran said.

Through the report of a Grab driver, the duo were arrested after they dumped into the Pasig River a box containing the body of their fellow American Tomi Michelle Masters, 23, in the early hours of December 23, 2018.

Authorities fished out the box where they found the body of Masters duct-taped and wrapped in a garbage bag.

The two suspects were turned over the Mandaluyong City Jail on January 9, according to Villaceran. They were previously detained at the Mandaluyong City Police custodial facility.

Woody and Islam, chief executive officers of Luxr Limited Liability Co., were charged with murder before the Mandaluyong City Prosecutors’ Office on Dec. 24, 2018 for the death of Masters.

Meanwhile, Villaceran said the liaisons of the US Embassy are still processing the papers for the cremation of the body of Masters. (Jhon Aldrin Casinas)

Related

comments