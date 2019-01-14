Duterte: Be fundamentally honest in service like Go

“Sa serbisyo, you just have to be fundamentally honest katulad ni Bong Go,” President Duterte said of his former special assistant during the Barangay Summit on Peace and Order in Pasay City recently.

National leaders, local government units, as well as other government personnel from different parts of the Philippines attended the event held at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

According to Duterte, Go, who was in attendance during the event, wants to run for a seat in the Senate to be able to continue serving all Filipinos.

He added that Go always strives to be an honest, sincere, and hardworking official in government.

Duterte said Go is a proud son of Batangas because he is maternally related to the Batangas-based Tesoro family.

The Chief Executive said Go helps indigent patients confined at the Philippine General Hospital in Manila and Veterans Memorial Medical Center in Quezon City month after month via private donations.

The President said that when it comes to government projects, any help provided does not come with strings attached as the help comes from funds allocated by the government.

Having worked with him for more than 20 years, Duterte said he has faith that Go will carry out his duties well, regardless of what capacity he serves.

