Log kills truck driver in freak accident

A truck driver died after his vehicle crashed into a huge log being transported by another truck along MacArthur Highway in Karuhatan, Valenzuela City, Monday morning.

Senior Supt. David Poklay, Valenzuela City police chief, identified the victim as Ronald Cantado, 38, a resident of Beta Street, Gagalangin, Tondo, Manila.

Police arrested Dickson Lante, 39, driver of the trailer truck that carried the log.

Probers learned that prior to the incident, the victim was driving a dropside truck while the suspect was onboard a tractor with trailer truck carrying logs. The suspect’s truck was in front of the victim’s.

As Lante’s vehicle stopped at a traffic light in front of a supermarket, Cartado’s vehicle slammed into the log protruding from the suspect’s truck.

The log pinned the victim’s head against the car seat, killing him instantly.

Poklay said they have to establish yet the cause of the accident.

“Iniimbestigahan pa po, pero definitely hindi dumulas ang log kasi intact pa rin,” he said.

Lante, a resident of Meyhcauayan, Bulacan, is now under police custody and will be charged with reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property. (Minka Tiangco)

