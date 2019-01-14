Messi scores 400th goal

MADRID (AFP) – Lionel Messi scored his 400th La Liga goal on Sunday, a total his coach Ernesto Valverde called ”monstrous”, as Barcelona terrorised Eibar to reclaim their five-point cushion at the top of the table.

Messi drove the ball into the bottom corner after being teed up by Luis Suarez, who added two goals to his own tally either side of the Argentinian marking another historic record at the Camp Nou.

”It’s monstrous,” said Valverde, after the 3-0 victory. ”It’s easy to say but you have to score them one after the other, it’s a long-term job.

”His numbers are stratospheric, incredible. He is from another galaxy.”

Victory saw Valverde’s side restore their advantage over Atletico Madrid, who had briefly cut the gap to two points after beating Levante earlier in the day.

”There is a lot of time left,” Valverde said. ”It is a good cushion but nothing is done yet.”

Real Madrid won too, beating Real Betis, to ensure Spain’s big three all prevailed in the same round for only the fourth time this season. Real remain 10 points adrift of Barcelona.

Messi, meanwhile, extends his own hefty lead as the division’s all-time top scorer, which currently stands at 89 goals, ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.

