NCAA volleyball: SSC takes on Perpetual

Games Today (The Arena, San Juan City)

8:30 a.m. – SSCR vs Perpetual (J)

10 a.m. – SSCR vs Perpetual (M)

12 noon – SSCR vs Perpetual (W)

2 p.m. – CSB vs Mapua (W)

3:30 p.m. – CSB vs Mapua (M)

5 p.m. – CSB vs Mapua (J)

San Sebastian and University of Perpetual Help seek to bolster semifinal bids when they clash today in NCAA women’s volleyball at The Arena in San Juan City.



Match is at 12 noon with the Lady Stags trying to stay in the Final Four hunt by improving their 4-4 win-loss card.

The Lady Altas, for their part, aim to tighten their grip of the fourth spot at 4-3 with two matches left in the eliminations.

Only one semis berth remain as Arellano (8-0), College of St. Benilde (7-1) and San Beda (7-1) advancing early to the next phase.

With their backs against the wall, San Sebastian needs to regain its usual form after losing the last three matches in straight sets over Jose Rizal University, San Beda and St. Benilde.

The Lady Stags must double their efforts on their offense after scoring only 23 attacks the last time with top hitters Joyce Sta Rita and Nikka Dalisay reduced to single-digit performances.

Limiting their errors will also be crucial after committing 30 errors in just 57 minutes of action against St. Benilde.

Perpetual, meanwhile, wants to get back on track after succumbing to Arellano in four sets last week.

Leading the Lady Altas particularly on the attack area are Cindy Imbo and Jenny Gaviola. (Kristel Satumbaga)

