‘Pac’ ready for Vegas

1 SHARES Share Tweet

LOS ANGELES – On the eve of his departure for Las Vegas, Manny Pacquiao held a Sunday feast for his family, members of his training team and their families and closest followers in a chic Japanese restaurant in Hollywood.

Less than a week before he defend the World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight crown against Adrien Broner, Pacquiao treated everyone to a sumptuous lunch, a practice dating back to 2015.

Pacquiao was joined by his wife Jinkee, who celebrated her birthday on Saturday, and their son Israel, as well as members of their respective immediate families.

They all had just attended church service in the morning before dining at Kabuki on Vine Street just a couple blocks from the famed Capitol Tower Records building and less than a mile from the heart of Hollywood.

Pacquiao had arrived here on Dec. 22 after training four weeks in Manila and General Santos City and every Sunday since then had hosted lunch for just about everyone with the right connection to a member of the ever-growing Team Pacquiao.

Big bowls of high-grade sashimi, different types of tempura, various rolls, ramen, barbecued meat and seafood were on the table even before invitees and non-invitees stepped in by noontime.

In 2015, Pacquiao began the practice of dining at Kabuki every Sunday and this latest dining feat may have cost him thousands of dollars each time given that he had the entire restaurant closed for ‘outsiders.’

Known or his legendary generosity, Pacquiao reasons out that seeing people dine with delight makes him happy.

Aside from the owner of the establishment, all the food servers and crew sported toothy smiles when it was all over.

Through the years, Pacquiao has made it a point to reward waiters and cooks for their efforts.

WINNING IS EVERYTHING

Meantime, Broner is mainly concerned about just one thing – winning.

As long as Broner’s hands – and not Pacquiao’s – are raised in the end by the referee, that’s the bottom line for the 29-year-old challenger, who will be attempting to lift the World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight crown.

“The knockout is good but I’m definitely just going for the win. I just want to win, pointblank, period. Everybody goes into a fight wanting to knockout. Who doesn’t want to knock someone out? But, you know, things will unravel on January 19.”

To pull it off, Broner will bank on his counterpunching skills to frustrate Pacquiao much like what Juan Manuel Marquez did four times.

“It’ll definitely play a big part but we’ve got more in store to beat Pacquiao and I will show that January 19,” said the 29-year-old Cincinnati native.

The clear underdog against the eight-division champion, Broner knows what awaits him should he upsets the 40-year-old Pacquiao.

“My dedication to the sport. People who have seen me would 100% vouch for me. I know what’s at stake. A win over Pacquiao could take my career somewhere that I can only dream of. So I’ve got to take it seriously and I just really feel like it’s my time.”

Related

comments