Who really owns Miss U PH now?

TALKS about former Ilocos Sur gov­ernor Luis “Chavit” Singson acquiring the Miss Universe Philippines fran­chise is yet to die down with a recent report on Philippine Star quoting him as saying it is “already with him.”

This is contrary to earlier re­ports quoting Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Incorporated (BPCI) chair, Stella Araneta, as saying, “It’s still with us.”

She even added, “We saw people saying something else, let them talk about it.”

The same Philippine Star report added Singson will make a formal announcement of the acquisition when Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray returns to the country for her homecoming celebration later this January.

The report also quoted Singson as saying “Noon pa binibigay sa akin ‘yan, because I’ve been helping them since 2016.”

But a separate report on Inquirer.Net said Singson was offered the Miss Universe Philippine franchise but he “did not accept it yet.”

“Miss Universe offered it to me before the event in Thailand last year but did not accept it yet because it might be an additional work load for my company,” Singson said as quoted on the Inquirer.net report.

BPCI has been choosing the coun­try’s representative for Miss Universe through the Binibining Pilipinas pag­eant since 1964.

The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) is yet to comment on the issue. (NEIL RAMOS)

