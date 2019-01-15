Light workout for Pacquiao

by Nick Giongco

LOS ANGELES – Manny Pacquiao’s inner circle were busy Sunday (Monday in Manila) setting the stage for their boss’ arrival in Las Vegas, site of his world welterweight title defense against Adrien Broner.



To ensure that Pacquiao gets a warm welcome, an advance party has been dispatched there while right-hand man Joe Ramos even drove for four hours during daytime and came back in the evening carrying important stuff.

Chief trainer Buboy Fernandez huddled with Ramos later in the night to finalize a vital part of the training.

While Pacquiao will only be training until Thursday, Fernandez knows where exactly the gym they’re going to use.

Ramos said the Bones Adams Gym is just 6 miles from Pacquiao’s official residence at the MGM Grand during fight week, a mere 15-minute drive.

Meanwhile, Hall of Famer Freddie Roach will put the leash on Pacquiao during Monday’s workout at the Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood to prevent the Filipino from burning himself out.

“I’d like to do just that because we are ready,” said Roach.

After the training session, Team Pacquiao will kick off the 300-mile journey to Sin City.

The Broner bout will be Pacquiao’s first US fight since beating Jessie Vargas in Nov. 2016.

