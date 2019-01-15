PNP files administrative raps vs Baldo over Batocabe slay

THE Philippine National Police’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) has filed administrative charges against Daraga, Albay Mayor Carlwyn Baldo, tagged as the mastermind in the assassination of Ako Bicol Representative Rodel Batocabe and his security guard in December 2018, a ranking police official disclosed Tuesday.

Administrative charges for “Conduct Prejudicial to the Best Interest of the Service” and “Graft and Corruption/ Violation of Republic Act 3019 or Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act/ Serious Irregularities” were filed against Baldo, according to Chief Superintendent Amador Corpus, PNP-CIDG director.

The complaints were filed before the Office of the Ombudsman on Friday, January 11, Corpus said.

Corpus explained that the first complaint is the administrative aspect of the criminal charge filed against Baldo for two counts of murder and six counts of multiple frustrated murder.

Meanwhile, the second complaint is for willfully allowing the disbursement of public funds for the salaries of the six-member hit squad serving as ghost employees under the Office of the Municipal Mayor.

The complaint was duly received by Ombudsman Samuel Martirez, Corpus said.

Baldo was earlier tagged by the PNP as the mastermind in the December 22, 2018 killing of Batocabe and SPO2 Orlando Diaz, his security escort, in a gift-giving activity in Barangay Burgos, Daraga, Albay on December 22, 2018. Six others were injured in the said shooting incident.

After the consequent arrest and surrender of the six-member hit squad, they pointed to Baldo as the one who ordered the hit job against Batocabe. (Martin Sadongdong)

